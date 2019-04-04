Warriors split first two league girls swim contests

The Fallbrook High School and Classical Academy girls swim teams opened Valley League competition against each other March 14 at Fallbrook with Classical Academy prevailing, but Fallbrook defeated Ramona High School in a March 19 meet in Fallbrook.

Classical Academy took a 94-66 victory over the Warriors.

“I think for right now they’re probably the team to beat,” Redmond said.

Fallbrook took first place in three events against the Caimans: freshman Jocelyn Jones had winning times of 1:00.46 in the 100-yard butterfly and 56.90 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle while sophomore Paris Dowden won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:14.08.

If only one school in a dual meet has a diver, the diving is not counted in the team scores although the diving counts for CIF-qualifying purposes and the participants are scored. If both teams have divers the diving is reflected in the team score. Fallbrook and Classical Academy each had one diver.

“It is good. I’m glad they have divers,” Redmond said.

Ramona and San Pasqual High School also have girls divers.

“Four of the six schools have divers, so that’s pretty good,” Redmond said.

Escondido and Valley Center are the two Valley League schools without any girls divers.

The Warriors’ winning score against Ramona was 120-66.

“We didn’t win everything, but we won most,” Redmond said.

Ramona junior Alexis Sampson won the diving with a score of 187.30 points on six dives with sophomore Gracey Michaels giving the Bulldogs second-place points for her score of 160.70. Ramona’s only other first-place finish was in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Fallbrook quartet of junior Maggie Walker, senior Kendra Donoghue, junior Anna Draves and junior Sophia Wallace won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.35. Jones had winning times of 2:06.11 in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:06.46 in the 100-yard backstroke. Wallace won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:35.69 and the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.31. Dowden swam both extremes of the freestyle races for her two wins which took her 25.55 seconds in the 50-yard event and 5:37.02 in the 500-yard competition. Donoghue completed the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.87 for first place. Fallbrook’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Ava Poole, senior Kaitlyn Callagher, Dowden and Donoghue won their race in 1:52.34. Dowden, sophomore Kaiah McNutt, Draves and Wallace were the winning 400-yard freestyle relay quartet and finished in 4:08.48.