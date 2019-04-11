Albert “Al” Hawthorne Sr. died in his sleep, Friday, March 22.

He was born March 4, 1935, in Hartford, Alabama, to Isaiah and Elizabeth Hawthorne before moving to Panama City, Florida, at 2 years old, where he lived until he joined the Army at 17.

He met and married Vera in 1955 in Yakima, Washington, before going to Korea. Upon his return they moved to Fallbrook. He worked for the Fallbrook Public Utility District for 13 years before going to work for Crystal Silica Sand Co. in Oceanside, where he worked for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera; his son Albert and his wife, Katherine; his daughter Mary Nadine and Mark Peterman of Cabot, Arkansas; sister-in-law Mary Ann Westbury; sister-in-law Ellen and Dale Maygra of Selah, Washington; sister-in-law Joan Shaw and Dave of Tennessee; brother-in-law Jim and Deb Ramsey of Fallbrook; brother-in-law Cliff and Denise Larson of Walla Walla, Washington, as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held April 27, at 11 a.m. at LifePointe Church in Fallbrook.

To read more and share a memory, visit http://www.mem.com and input “Hawthorne.”

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Parkinson’s Association of San Diego, P.O. Box 1633, Solana Beach, CA 92075 or to LifePointe Church, 221 N. Pico Ave., Fallbrook, CA 92028.