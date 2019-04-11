Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Albert "Al" Hawthorne Sr

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2019 at 4:38pm

Albert “Al” Hawthorne Sr. died in his sleep, Friday, March 22.

He was born March 4, 1935, in Hartford, Alabama, to Isaiah and Elizabeth Hawthorne before moving to Panama City, Florida, at 2 years old, where he lived until he joined the Army at 17.

He met and married Vera in 1955 in Yakima, Washington, before going to Korea. Upon his return they moved to Fallbrook. He worked for the Fallbrook Public Utility District for 13 years before going to work for Crystal Silica Sand Co. in Oceanside, where he worked for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera; his son Albert and his wife, Katherine; his daughter Mary Nadine and Mark Peterman of Cabot, Arkansas; sister-in-law Mary Ann Westbury; sister-in-law Ellen and Dale Maygra of Selah, Washington; sister-in-law Joan Shaw and Dave of Tennessee; brother-in-law Jim and Deb Ramsey of Fallbrook; brother-in-law Cliff and Denise Larson of Walla Walla, Washington, as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held April 27, at 11 a.m. at LifePointe Church in Fallbrook.

To read more and share a memory, visit http://www.mem.com and input “Hawthorne.”

Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to: Parkinson’s Association of San Diego, P.O. Box 1633, Solana Beach, CA 92075 or to LifePointe Church, 221 N. Pico Ave., Fallbrook, CA 92028.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2019 09:33