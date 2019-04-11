Debra Tylinski died March 29, surrounded by her family. She was 64 years old.

Debra was born in Kittery, Maine, in 1955. Her father’s military career brought the family to the west coast. She became a California native after graduating Fallbrook High School in 1973. Debra dedicated her life to her husband of 46 years, Dennis, and their two sons, Peter and Matthew.

Later in life, Debra followed her passion and became a licensed practical nurse. She was devoted to her profession and adored by her patients. She loved plants, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Debra was a bright light and leaves loving memories to be cherished by all.

Debra is survived by her husband, Dennis Meza; sons Peter (Alice) Meza, Matt (Angie) Meza; stepdaughter Jennifer (Jim) Cook and seven grandchildren, Peter Jr, Ana, Madilyn, Mason, Madison, Samantha and Jaxden as well as many other relatives and treasured friends.

The family will gather to celebrate Debra’s life Saturday, April 27, at Live Oak Park in Fallbrook. Please join them between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.