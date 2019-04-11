Easter bunny to visit REINS

FALLBROOK – REINS is holding its fourth annual Spring Hop, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The special guest, the Easter Bunny, arrives at 11:30 a.m., when the Egg Hunts start with three age divisions.

The event also includes games, music, food, photos with the bunny, a bake sale, petting zoo, bounce houses and face painting.

Admission is $10 per person, all ages, or $30 for a family pack of four tickets, includes baskets for egg hunt. Children 2 and younger are free. All proceeds benefit REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

For more information, visit http://www.reinsprogram.org or call (760) 731-9168. REINS is located at 4461 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.