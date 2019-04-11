Public forums on transition to zone elections announced

North County Fire Protection District and Fallbrook Regional Health District are both voluntarily moving away from an at-large election system for their boards and shifting to a five zone-based election system for the 2020 election to help strengthen community representation.

NCFPD is holding its fourth public hearing with its board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, to review, discuss and take action on its final maps for redistricting. The draft redistricting maps are available for review at https://www.ncfire.org/transition-to-district-based-area-elections.

The meeting will be held at the Fallbrook Public Utility District Boardroom. According to its website, "It is anticipated that before May 1, the District Board of Directors will vote on a final map that divides the District into the five new zones to go into effect for the 2020 elections."

FRHD is holding its fifth Public Forum, Thursday, April 18, 6 p.m., as part of the process of transitioning to zone-based elections. The board will provide an overview of the mapping tools used by North County Fire to do their District Mapping. Following the drafting of the proposed zone maps, the public will be invited to additional Public Hearings on dates to be announced.

FRHD board meetings are held at the district office, 138 South Brandon Road. For more information, visit https://www.fallbrookhealth.org/board-of-directors or call (760) 731-9187.

Both districts encourage the public to attend their Public Hearings as the zone-based election system will provide better representation of the communities they both serve.