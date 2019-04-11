Rubin to speak about 'Landscaping with California Native Plants' at FGC meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Garden Club announced Greg Rubin as the guest speaker at their April 30 general meeting. Rubin was named Horticulturist of the Year for 2018 for his work with California native plants. "Landscaping with California Native Plants" covers what it takes to landscape successfully with the local plant palette. Many approaches defy conventional horticultural practice, yet they have been tested in hundreds of landscapes over more than 25 years. Topics of discussion will include a brief overview of native ecology and the importance of capturing it in the home landscape. Basic design principles, garden styles, plant selection, installation, irrigation and maintenance will also be covered. Of special interest will be a description of the No. 1 cause of death in native landscapes and how to deal with it. The presentation will finish by showcasing established native landscapes, with question and answer session to follow.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and refreshments begin at 12:30 p.m., and the business meeting starts at 1 p.m. with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted Fallbrook Garden Club.