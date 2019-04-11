Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Volunteer to tutor English as a second language

 
SAN DIEGO – Anyone who speaks English can make a difference in someone’s life. Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County provides tutors for adult learners of English as a second language with tutoring locations countywide.

No experience is needed. The next free training will be two consecutive Saturdays, May 4 and May 11. Attendance is required at both for Laubach certification. The training will be held at Clairemont Covenant Church, 5255 Mt. Ararat Drive, in San Diego.

Many of their locations across San Diego County need trained tutors.

Registration deadline is April 27. Register online at

http://www.laubachsandiego.org/volunteer.htm.

For questions, contact Katie at katieeslsd@gmail.com or Lana at lamariesmith@gmail.com.

Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County Inc. is a 100-percent volunteer operated nonprofit organization providing free tutors to adult learners since 1961. As one of San Diego’s oldest operating literacy groups, Laubach trained tutors have a history of serving their local community. To learn more, visit http://www.laubachsandiego.org.

Submitted by Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County.

 
