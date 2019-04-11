Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

What's in your garden, Fallbrook?

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2019 at 5:22pm

Maggie Stewart

Maggie Stewart

Special to the Village News

Avocados are in the garden, of course. Fallbrook is known for hillsides of avocado trees and the Avocado Festival. The festival started 33 years ago and just keeps getting better on the fun scale.

Shane McSheehy is fond of avocados. Actually, all plants that can provide food for his creative palate. He is a pilot and can live anywhere, but he knows Fallbrook is where gardeners can grow most anything you place in the ground and nurture.

McSheehy, his son Thomas and his wife Victoria, decided that Fallbrook is where they want to grow roots. I had th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2019 11:56