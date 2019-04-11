What's in your garden, Fallbrook?

Maggie Stewart

Special to the Village News

Avocados are in the garden, of course. Fallbrook is known for hillsides of avocado trees and the Avocado Festival. The festival started 33 years ago and just keeps getting better on the fun scale.

Shane McSheehy is fond of avocados. Actually, all plants that can provide food for his creative palate. He is a pilot and can live anywhere, but he knows Fallbrook is where gardeners can grow most anything you place in the ground and nurture.

McSheehy, his son Thomas and his wife Victoria, decided that Fallbrook is where they want to grow roots. I had th...