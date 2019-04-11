Avo Fest Musical Entertainment roundup

Plenty of entertainment is scheduled Sunday, April 14, at the 33rd annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, including live bands, family-friendly performances and a beer and wine garden.

Entertainment begins with a performance by the TCA Vista Jr. High Flag team from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the festival’s Community Stage, located on the corner of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street in the Village Square.

Later in the day, the Community Stage will host performances by Charlene’s Dance ‘N’ Cheer from 1-2 p.m., The JourneyBirds from 2:15-3:15 p.m., followed by the Ballet Folklorico el Tapatio de San Dieguito from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The Community Stage closes at 5 p.m.

A festival beer and wine garden will be available to adults 21 and over next to the Main Stage, located at Main Avenue and East College Street near Scrappy’s Tire and Auto Repair.

Beverages will be provided by Prohibition Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Company and Fallbrook Winery.

Live bands will also be playing music all day at the festival’s Main Stage area.

Scheduled entertainment includes jazz musicians, Jill and Leo, who will play 10-10:45 a.m., followed by the classic rock and soul family band, Daring Greatly, playing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The five-piece bluegrass band B.K. Nicholson and Desperado will play from 1:15-2:45 p.m., followed by a final round of groovy tunes from Daring Greatly from 3-5 p.m.

For maps and more details about the Fallbrook Avocado Festival events, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Prohibition Station, 136 N. Main Ave., will be open for business with extended hours April 14. The taphouse featuring beers crafted by Vista’s Prohibition Brewing Company will open at 9 a.m. and close around 9 p.m. Sunday. Prohibition owner Kyle Adams said there won’t be any avocado-themed beers because that might taste weird, but there will be plenty of other original flavors on tap, like the chocolate and hazelnut-infused Nitro Stout. Guests are also welcome to bring outside food into the pub.

Harry’s Sports Bar and Grill, 125 S. Main Ave., will be open from 8-11 a.m. for breakfast and from 11 a.m. for lunch with a limited food menu available. Musical entertainment will be provided by a DJ starting around 11 a.m. With plenty of beers on tap and cocktails at the ready, the sports pub will also be showing the last round of the Masters golf tournament all day. Compared to last year’s turnout, Harry’s owner Scott Little said he is expecting nothing short of a big crowd.

“It’s going to be really busy this year,” he said.