Reality Rally to raise funds for Michelle's Place

TEMECULA – Reality Rally returns May 2-4, for the ninth annual “Fun for Funds” fundraising event filled with unique events to help support services at Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center.

Reality Rally is one of the biggest gatherings of reality TV celebrities in the country, all coming to Temecula to help support a deserving charity and to meet with visitors.

The May 2 Celebrity Reception and Evening of Entertainment is at Wilson Creek Winery with a live band karaoke, blackjack, poker, Old Town photo station, food and more, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Celebrity and Public Lip Sync Showdown is May 3, from 6-9:30 p.m. at Pechanga Resort Casino.

The Reality Rally has teams of four race through 12 Challenge Checkpoints located all over Old Town Temecula May 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Running is not required.

Also, May 4 is the Celebrity Chef Showcase featuring stars from “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Master Chef” and more. Reality Rally Inc. is entirely produced by volunteers to raise funds for the benefit charity and to highlight and promote Temecula and surrounding towns and supported by the city of Temecula.

Explore the website, http://realityrally.com, for full information, ticket sales, list of reality TV stars, volunteer needs, sponsorship and more.

