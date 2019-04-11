Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

Consider a variety of ornamentals for the garden

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2019 at 2:10pm



There are a myriad of reasons why cacti and succulents have taken the limelight when it comes to home gardens and landscape design in Southern California. One reason is these water-storing plants are incredibly resilient. Present on six continents, they can grow in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth, including water-scarce climates like ours.

For the amateur growers, they are easy to cultivate and require minimal maintenance. They are fire-resistant and grow year-round. Ranging in size from ground cover to trees, there are about 2,000 varieties of cactus and about 20,000 varieti...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019