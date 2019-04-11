Consider a variety of ornamentals for the garden
Last updated 4/17/2019 at 2:10pm
There are a myriad of reasons why cacti and succulents have taken the limelight when it comes to home gardens and landscape design in Southern California. One reason is these water-storing plants are incredibly resilient. Present on six continents, they can grow in some of the most inhospitable places on Earth, including water-scarce climates like ours.
For the amateur growers, they are easy to cultivate and require minimal maintenance. They are fire-resistant and grow year-round. Ranging in size from ground cover to trees, there are about 2,000 varieties of cactus and about 20,000 varieti...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)