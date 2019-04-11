Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Couple contributes 5 new trash cans and almost 20 years of service along the Pico Promenade

 
Last updated 4/12/2019 at 6:14pm

Jean and Jim Dooley and their dog, Durango, along with family members have been cleaning up Pico Promenade for close to 20 years.

FALLBROOK – Not everyone in Fallbrook knows about the four blocks of scenic pathways that run between Elder and Fallbrook streets, just west of downtown Main Avenue. This unique stretch is named the Pico Promenade by locals as the pathway heads south from where South Pico Avenue ends at Elder Street.

Although not known to all, every foot of the Promenade is well-known to Jean Dooley, who has been picking up trash and helping to beautify the stretch for almost 20 years.

Dooley volunteered initially at the request of the Fallbrook Village Association, which was looking for volunteers to pi...



