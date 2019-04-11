Yes, people can age gracefully

As people age, things change. Some of those changes are obvious in the mirror, while others become evident when a flight of stairs leaves them out of breath or when they can’t remember the name of that cousin in Omaha.

Accepting the physical and mental changes that occur as people get older can be stressful. The aging process can be frightening in some ways, especially if they aren’t prepared for the gradual changes that everyone faces. But people can prepare for the inevitable changes that aging brings and take some actions to help minimize the effects of those changes.

Becoming older brings a variety of physical changes. Bones become smaller and weaker, the heart pumps blood at a lower rate and their metabolism and digestive system slow down. They face more dental problems, and their skin begins to wrinkle and become less elastic.

So what’s the good news?

Simply that there are ways to fight back. No, people can’t stop all the changes that getting older brings, but they can accept those changes and take action to minimize the negative effects.

It means people can be proactive in terms of aging. Staying healthy at any age doesn’t just happen. Diet, for example, is an important part of feeling good and staying healthy regardless of age, but it is especially important as people get older. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains is one way to assist a slowed down digestive system and to increase overall energy.

People can also check with their family physician about whether vitamin and mineral supplements might be a good idea. And seeing that physician on a regular basis can help minimize the risk of suddenly facing a serious health problem.

People can also fight the aging process by staying physically and mentally active. Exercises like muscle training and resistance work can help reverse bone loss and fight the back problems that often come with aging. The local YMCA or physical trainer can help set up a program that is appropriate.

Maintaining social contacts, learning something new like a musical instrument or foreign language or just playing word games or doing crossword puzzles can all help keep the brain active.

Getting older may not always be fun, but people can take actions to help minimize the stress it can bring and overcome the limitations aging might otherwise put on their life.

Counseling Corner is provided by the American Counseling Association. Comments and questions to ACAcorner@counseling.org or visit http://www.counseling.org.