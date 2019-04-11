BWC prepares for annual luncheon and fashion show

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club is hosting their annual luncheon and fashion show at the Vista Valley Country Club Friday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The theme of this year's event is "A Fashion Fantasy." BWC members will model the fashions from Aston's Boutique in Bonsall. Background music throughout the event will be provided by Cory Carrier. The fashions and accessories will be available for sale at the conclusion of the event.

The community is invited to celebrate Mother's Day and to avoid the crowds around town May 12. So, gather friends and family as each table will hold eight ladies. The tables are sponsored by BWC members and local businesses.

The centerpieces are created by BWC members and embellished with Mike's Flowers in Fallbrook. Lunch will consist of the signature Vista Valley pear salad, with grilled chicken, Asian pears, blue cheese, candied walnuts, butter lettuce and sweet onion dressing. Warm rolls and a gluten-free chocolate cake will complete the meal.

The luncheon will offer a variety of silent auction items up for bid: jewelry, designer handbags and art, just to name a few. There will also be 16 raffle items and at least 10 baskets will have a spring or outdoors theme. One of the baskets, sponsored by the event committee, called "Diez de Mayo," will be centered around margaritas; a couple of hand-painted margarita glasses, tequila, margarita mix, etc. Another will have a picnic theme with mostly money sponsored by BWC's past presidents. The BWC's book club basket will be called "All things chocolate." Another is "An Afternoon Tea." The baskets range in value from $200 to $300. To win one of these baskets, simply place purchased tickets in the container next to the basket and wait for the drawings.

The cost is $55 per person, all inclusive. All proceeds will benefit local charities and high school scholarships. To reserve seats, mail a check, payable to Bonsall Woman's Club, to Robin Scheuer, 29413 Integrity Court, Vista, CA 92084-2231. For more information, call Robin at (760) 639-0942. The deadline for reservations is May 2. For more information on the Bonsall Woman's Club visit http://www.BonsallWomansClub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.