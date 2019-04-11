Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Fallbrook man sentenced for man's fentanyl overdose death

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2019 at 4:47pm



A Fallbrook man who sold heroin laced with fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed on the drugs was sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison.

Corey Bernard Green, 42, was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday, April 5, for providing the laced drugs to 34-year-old Joseth Adam Sellars, who died Nov. 3, 2017. Sellars, who had reached about 100 days of sobriety by the date of his death, was found by his wife, lying face down on the couple’s living room floor, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said text messages between Green and Sellars indicated that Green provided him with the laced heroin and that Sellars took an Uber to Green's home to pick up the drugs. Following Sellars’ death, prosecutors said Green made internet searches related to Sellars’ death, with keywords including Fallbrook and Nov. 3.

Green was arrested Nov. 30, 2017, and later pleaded guilty to a manufacturing a controlled substance charge filed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He later also pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count filed by federal prosecutors.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Sellars’ wife, Rebecca, said she had repeatedly told Green to “leave my husband alone” while Sellars was going through drug treatment.

On the day she found her husband dead, she said “I woke up in a very good mood because I believed my husband was 102 days sober.”

Sellars’ wife was quoted in the government’s sentencing papers that “in an instant, the earth stopped spinning, the sun ceased shining and all I could see was a world that I didn’t want to live in anymore.”

The sentencing papers also said that the case was a “prime example of the extraordinarily devastating impact that fentanyl, a drug far more potent than heroin, has on lives.”

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2019 09:28