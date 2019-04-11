Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation warns of recent vehicle break-ins

Last updated 4/17/2019 at 12:30pm

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation warned residents on Twitter on Tuesday, April 16 that vehicle burglaries in town have increased recently.

"Don't be a victim... lock your car doors, don't keep valuables inside, and call in suspicious activity," the tweet read.

In case of emergency, call 911. The Sheriff's dispatch phone number is (760) 728-1113 and the non-emergency phone number is (858) 565-5200.

The substation is located at 388 East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook.