Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation warns of recent vehicle break-ins

 
Last updated 4/17/2019 at 12:30pm

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Substation warned residents on Twitter on Tuesday, April 16 that vehicle burglaries in town have increased recently.

"Don't be a victim... lock your car doors, don't keep valuables inside, and call in suspicious activity," the tweet read.

In case of emergency, call 911. The Sheriff's dispatch phone number is (760) 728-1113 and the non-emergency phone number is (858) 565-5200.

The substation is located at 388 East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook.



 
