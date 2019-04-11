Get your children to enjoy water early

Char Snyder

Special to the Village News

Start your relationship off with your new baby by introducing them to water when being bathed. Every day have a wonderful time by making the water about 92 degrees and playing while bathing. Play beautiful soothing music and massage and coo to your child. If the baby is not comfortable, do not give up and continue bathing them daily. Soon enough all will be well.

Be calm and reassuring. Do not spare the water and encourage your little one to splash and enjoy the experience. Always gather all the necessary items such as towel and shampoo before your scheduled bath time. Do not turn away from the area or try to answer the neighbor knocking on your door. If it is necessary to leave for any reason take the child with you, soapy or not. Never leave a child unattended.

If your child is older, say 2 years old or so, and taking swim lessons at a pool with an instructor, expect some protest at their first few lessons. Remain calm and detached as those first few days may be noisy and dramatic. Usually the parent who remains calm and unconcerned will see the benefit of the lessons during the second week, provided the child enters the water four or more times per week.

If a child is fearful of new experiences and is scared to go underwater or get their eyes wet or simply terrified, get an instructor who is experienced. These issues can be turned into a growing experience. Be assured that respect for water and love of swimming is only a few days away. The most important part is respect and tolerance for the instructor and patience for the child.

Above all, children need to learn to swim. Help your children learn a long-life skill. Help them be competent and learn life's lessons. Learn to swim.

Char Snyder has been teaching swimming since 1965. Char Snyder's Swim School can be reached at (760) 688-6091. For more information, visit http://www.swim2char.com.