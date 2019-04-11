Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Jones opens Escondido district office

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2019 at 4:41pm



ESCONDIDO – Sen. Brian Jones announced the opening of his Escondido district office in north San Diego County to provide assistance on state issues and to allow constituents to participate in legislative meetings with Jones or his staff.

The new office is located within the Escondido Chamber of Commerce building at 720 North Broadway, Suite 110, in Escondido. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. His El Cajon district office remains open.

“I am grateful that the Escondido Chamber of Commerce CEO Rorie Johnston and her team welcomed us as a neighbor to their wonderful and centrally located building that will be a great place from which to serve the community,” Jones said. “I am glad that my constituents living in Poway, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Valley Center and Rancho Santa Fe can now more easily visit my office for any state-related issues.”

Aaron Andrews, who has worked for the legislature for almost three years and joined Team Jones in December, will serve as the senator’s North County office director.

Reach the Escondido district office by calling (760) 796-4655 or emailing senator.jones@sen.ca.gov.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs and parts of the city of San Diego.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/13/2019 09:33