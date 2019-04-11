Jones opens Escondido district office

ESCONDIDO – Sen. Brian Jones announced the opening of his Escondido district office in north San Diego County to provide assistance on state issues and to allow constituents to participate in legislative meetings with Jones or his staff.

The new office is located within the Escondido Chamber of Commerce building at 720 North Broadway, Suite 110, in Escondido. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. His El Cajon district office remains open.

“I am grateful that the Escondido Chamber of Commerce CEO Rorie Johnston and her team welcomed us as a neighbor to their wonderful and centrally located building that will be a great place from which to serve the community,” Jones said. “I am glad that my constituents living in Poway, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Valley Center and Rancho Santa Fe can now more easily visit my office for any state-related issues.”

Aaron Andrews, who has worked for the legislature for almost three years and joined Team Jones in December, will serve as the senator’s North County office director.

Reach the Escondido district office by calling (760) 796-4655 or emailing senator.jones@sen.ca.gov.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs and parts of the city of San Diego.