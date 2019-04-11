Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

Quiet, yet determined scholars recognized at Fallbrook Student of the Month

 
Last updated 4/12/2019 at 5:12pm

Cari Hachmann

Fallbrook's Students of the Month for April are from left, seniors Jackson Kuran, Carlos Mejia, Kelly Hanlon and Ishmael Guadarrama.

Four students were honored at Fallbrook's Student of the Month Thursday, April 4, at North Coast Church. The Fallbrook High School seniors were nominated by various teachers at their school because they stood out among their classmates as exemplary. Seniors Ishmael Guadarrama, Kelly Hanlon, Jackson Kuran and Carlos Mejia were presented medals by Marines of MAG-39 before they were each brought onstage with their families and teachers for community recognition.

Ishmael Guadarrama was nominated by Stephanie Osowski, Spirit House principal, who said he was an "amazing kid." He is quiet, but de...



