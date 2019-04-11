Scattered showers, gusty winds expected in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO - Scattered showers could fall in San Diego County on Tuesday, April 16 amid gusty wind conditions, meteorologists said.

A low-pressure system moving south will bring a chance of scattered showers throughout the region today, according to the National Weather Service.

The best chance of showers will be late this morning through this evening in the mountains, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals could reach three-tenths of an inch in the mountains while less than one-tenth of an inch is expected everywhere else, according to the NWS. No rain is expected in desert areas.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain today everywhere except mountain areas, which have a 70 percent chance, forecasters said. Snow levels will drop to 7,000 feet this afternoon.

Gusty winds are also expected today in the mountains and deserts.

The NWS issued a wind advisory, denoting sustained winds of at least 35 mph, that will last until 9 p.m. tonight in those areas.

The westerly winds are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 60 mph possible, forecasters said.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS warned. The gusty conditions are expected to peak this afternoon and early this evening, forecasters said.

The rain and high winds are expected to leave the region by Wednesday morning and temperatures will warm through Thursday, according to the NWS.

High temperatures today will be 63 degrees at the beaches and inland, 63 in the western valleys, 54 to 59 near the foothills, 49 to 56 in the mountains and 71 to 76 in the deserts.