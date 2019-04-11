Supervisors approve list of roads funded by gas tax

The state gas tax and vehicle registration fee increase which is part of the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed by the state Legislature in 2017 survived an initiative petition to repeal those increases, so local governments are still providing the California Transportation Commission with a list of projects the tax revenue will be funding.

The list of projects San Diego County plans to fund during fiscal year 2019-2020 was approved on a 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, March 27. The roads total 144.11 centerline miles and include 33 road segments in Fallbrook, seven...