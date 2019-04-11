County assessor, recorder and clerk reminds residents to file property statements

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk Ernest Dronenburg reminded business, aircraft and boat owners to file their property statements by May 7 to avoid a late filing penalty.

The county sent roughly 65,000 statements to property owners in January. More than 57,000 of those statements are for business accounts that are eligible for electronic payment, according to Dronenburg's office.

Property owners who file after May 7 will receive a 10 percent late fee.

"We want to remind taxpayers that taxable ownership of all personal property is determined as of January 1, 2019,'' an Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's office statement says. "Anyone receiving a statement or notice who was not the owner as of Jan. 1, 2019, should return the statement with supporting information as soon as possible.''

Residents seeking assistance with their property statement can contact the Assessor/Recorder/Clerk's Kearny Mesa office at (858) 538-9384. Eligible property owners can also e-file their statements at sdarcc.com.