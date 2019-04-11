Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Vista due in court

VISTA - A Vista man who allegedly shot and killed his wife last weekend is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow on a murder charge.

Andrew Thomas Smith, 57, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of killing 59-year-old Jean Moore Smith.

Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a shooting at the couple's home at 475 1/2 Rancho Vista Road, where they found the victim suffering from severe injuries and detained her husband, according to sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins.

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, Blevins said.

Andrew Smith was booked into the Vista Detention Center, where he was being held without bail pending his arraignment at the Vista courthouse.