Pedestrian struck, killed by car while crossing road in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER - An investigation was underway on Wednesday, April 17 into the death of a man who was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross a road in Valley Center.

The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Valley Center Road near Woods Valley Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

Officers were investigating whether the pedestrian, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was intoxicated at the time, he said.

The driver, a woman whose name and age were not released, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to Smale.