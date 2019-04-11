Train hits, kills pedestrian in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE - A pedestrian trespassing in a railway corridor near Buccaneer Beach was struck and killed by a passenger train on Tuesday, April 16, authorities reported.

The woman was walking to the south next to a stretch of tracks near Cassidy Street and South Coast Highway in Oceanside when the Amtrak train approached her from behind at about 70 mph shortly before noon, according to sheriff's officials.

Though the operator of the locomotive sounded its horn and went into emergency braking, the pedestrian did not move away from the rails and was struck, Deputy Jason Burk said.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or early 50s, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately available.

The fatality led to train-service delays in northern San Diego County into the mid-afternoon.