Four former Warriors have played Major League Baseball

Mike Leake is the only former Fallbrook High School baseball player who is currently playing Major League Baseball, but three other former Warriors subsequently played in the majors.

Matt Chico, Troy Cate and Donny Lucy all played their first major league game in 2007. Leake made his major league debut in 2010. Chico and Cate were pitchers, as is Leake. Lucy was a catcher.

Cate graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1998 and continued his baseball career at Ricks College in Idaho. In 2000 Ricks College became Brigham Young University Idaho, transitioned from a two-year college to a four-...