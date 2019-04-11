Viking girls second at Hamilton cross country meet

Vallecitos girls' cross country team is the second place winner at the meet at Hamilton High School in Anza.

Vallecitos Elementary School coach Ray Hanbeck and several of his athletes traveled to Anza for a March 14 cross country meet hosted by Hamilton Elementary School.

The Vikings placed second among girls teams at the meet, which involved a 2-mile course and was based at Hamilton High School in Anza. Although the Vallecitos boys placed last as a team, Vallecitos seventh-grader Edgar Ortega placed second among individuals in the boys race.

A minimum of five runners are needed for a team score. The meet included four girls teams from among the seven small elementary schools in northern San Die...