Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Viking girls second at Hamilton cross country meet

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/12/2019 at 6:29pm

Vallecitos girls' cross country team is the second place winner at the meet at Hamilton High School in Anza.

Vallecitos Elementary School coach Ray Hanbeck and several of his athletes traveled to Anza for a March 14 cross country meet hosted by Hamilton Elementary School.

The Vikings placed second among girls teams at the meet, which involved a 2-mile course and was based at Hamilton High School in Anza. Although the Vallecitos boys placed last as a team, Vallecitos seventh-grader Edgar Ortega placed second among individuals in the boys race.

A minimum of five runners are needed for a team score. The meet included four girls teams from among the seven small elementary schools in northern San Die...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019