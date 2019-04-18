Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bendel to showcase Antique Hats at Britannia Connection luncheon

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2019 at 7:50pm



FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection Inc. announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon Thursday, April 25, where women of either British or Commonwealth heritage, or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

BCI member Jayne Bendel will display part of her antique hat collection and would love to see members and guests wear their own hats for this meeting. All interested ladies are invited to wear their favorite hat as the best hat will win a prize.

BCI meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. Meet and greet starts at 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins at 11:45 a.m. and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The cost is $25.

For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell on (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

BCI is a registered nonprofit and holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities. Past donations have benefited the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Wounded Warriors, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Marching Band, SSNAAPE and the Foundation for Senior Care.

Submitted Britannia Connection Inc.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/22/2019 06:15