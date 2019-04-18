Bendel to showcase Antique Hats at Britannia Connection luncheon

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection Inc. announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon Thursday, April 25, where women of either British or Commonwealth heritage, or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

BCI member Jayne Bendel will display part of her antique hat collection and would love to see members and guests wear their own hats for this meeting. All interested ladies are invited to wear their favorite hat as the best hat will win a prize.

BCI meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. Meet and greet starts at 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins at 11:45 a.m. and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting. The cost is $25.

For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell on (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

BCI is a registered nonprofit and holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities. Past donations have benefited the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Wounded Warriors, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Marching Band, SSNAAPE and the Foundation for Senior Care.

Submitted Britannia Connection Inc.