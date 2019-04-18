BUSD names its employees of the year
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 1:05pm
Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay
Writer and Intern
The Bonsall Unified School District recently announced their selections for the 2019 certified and classified Employees of the Year, including Melissa Ledri, a teacher at Sullivan Middle School, and Cindy Pagett, the office manager at Bonsall West Elementary School.
These employees have been recognized for all that they do for the school district and the students they impact from all the educators and staff members in the district. Staff members at each of the five school sites nominate a certified and classified employee for their outstan...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)