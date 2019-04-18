Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

BUSD names its employees of the year

 
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 1:05pm

Cindy Pagett, office manager at Bonsall West Elementary School, poses with her family and Bonsall West principal Tina Calabrese after Pagett was named the district's 2019 Employee of the Year.

Heather Holdo and Sara Barclay

Writer and Intern

The Bonsall Unified School District recently announced their selections for the 2019 certified and classified Employees of the Year, including Melissa Ledri, a teacher at Sullivan Middle School, and Cindy Pagett, the office manager at Bonsall West Elementary School.

These employees have been recognized for all that they do for the school district and the students they impact from all the educators and staff members in the district. Staff members at each of the five school sites nominate a certified and classified employee for their outstan...



