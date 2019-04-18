Fallbrook Community Center hosts blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Community Center is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank Thursday, April 25, from 12:30 pm to 5:30 p.m. in their parking lot at 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended before donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call (800) 469-7322.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.