FWC donates to local groups, to install officers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club presented donations to a host of groups in support of the Fallbrook community, April 9, at the regular luncheon meeting at the FWC clubhouse on West Mission Road.

A representative of each group was on hand to explain how each donation would be applied within the nonprofits. Benefiting from the funds raised by the FWC were the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary’s spay and neuter efforts, REINS therapeutic horseback riding program aiding people with problems such as autism spectrum disorder and cerebral palsy, the Fallbrook Senior Center’s homebound meals, the Fallbrook Citizens’ Crime Prevention Committee’s GANAS youth mentoring program, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy maintenance works, Our Fallen Soldier veterans support and the North County Fire Protection Explorers’ program. Each group received $500.

The Friends of the Fallbrook Library received $100, and PTSA, a Fallbrook High School group that helps homeless students, received $500. FWC also funded three $1,000 scholarships.

The recent annual Attic Sale was one of the most important fundraising events this year, and FWC said they are grateful to all who donated items, volunteered to help or purchased items.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club meets at 11a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month except July and August and hosts a variety of activities to support community organizations and student scholarships while offering opportunities to learn new skills and make new friends.

Guests and prospective members are encouraged to get involved with this group. To learn more about the club, call Barbara Judd at (760) 722-3435 or visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org. The next luncheon meeting will be Tuesday, May 14. New officers will be installed.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.