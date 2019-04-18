Here's the skinny on real estate commissions
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:24pm
ESCONDIDO – After receiving calls for real estate advice or consultations, I’ve heard these words many times.
“Thanks so much. How much do I owe you?”
People are always surprised by the response – nothing.
The general public, I believe, is under the misconception that if someone charges for a service then it must be a better quality than a service that is free. For example, many lawyers and accountants charge upward of $250 per hour. Realtors also provide a service, yet in most cases they do not charge by the hour.
A Realtor represents either a buyer or a seller in a real esta...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)