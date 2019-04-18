Join Miss Bonsall for one of the biggest cleanups of the year

BONSALL – The community is invited to help clean up Bonsall Saturday, April 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Bonsall site is part of the greater San Diego County 17th annual “Creek to Bay Cleanup” day. Meeting point is the Bonsall Community Church, 31552 Old River Road, in Bonsall.

Last year, they had 6,464 volunteers come out to 116 sites countywide and remove 145,622 pounds of litter and debris. Instead of turning a blind eye to the abundance of litter found in the community, volunteers channel their passion into action for San Diego County’s environment to protect and enhance it.

Contests available this year include Sony Photo Contest and Bling Your Bucket Contest. Participants must bring their own buckets. Scout patches will also be available for any participating troops after the event.

Registration is now open at http://www.CreektoBay.org,or email the Miss Bonsall site captain for details and a waiver and entry form at missbonsallpageant@gmail.com.

