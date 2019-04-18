Recovery program offered for food addicts

FALLBROOK – Anyone who is having trouble controlling the way they eat can get help in Fallbrook. Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is a free 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy St, in Fallbrook.

For more information or a list of additional meeting locations, call (781) 932-6300, locally at (925) 980-5558 or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

Submitted by Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous.