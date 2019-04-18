"Best of Enemies:" best film of the year thus far

Based on a true story surrounding school desegregation in 1971 North Carolina, “Best of Enemies,” starring Taraji Henson and Sam Rockwell, brilliantly and emotionally portrays those extremely heated and controversial times.

After an unexplained or inexplicable event, Rockwell, who is the leader of the local Klu Klux Klan, and Henson, who is a local black activist, are cleverly forced to face each others viewpoints – and demons. Simply divine writing of this nature engrosses the viewer throughout the film.

Henson’s gritty, fiery and deeply passionate performance is juxtaposed by Ro...