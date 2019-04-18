Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Cari Hachmann
Staff Writer 

'The Ark' brings a modern twist to an old tale

 
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:38pm

From left, Mary Fry as Eliza, Cianna Garrison as Sariah, Christian Blackburn as Shem, Hayley Bendixon as Martha, Erika Torrescano as Egyptus and Jack Fry as Japeth rehearse songs for Christ the King Lutheran Church's musical production of "The Ark" to take the stage April 26-27 in Fallbrook.

Christ the King Lutheran Church's musical production "The Ark" is a fresh take on a familiar tale that will hit the stage in Fallbrook at 7:30 p.m. April 26-27 and through May 3-4.

There will also be daytime showings at 2 p.m., April 27 and May 4.

"It is a light-hearted musical about how Noah and his family get along being stuck together for a long time on the ark with a bunch of animals," Mary Fry said, who is the play's director and doubles in the show as Eliza, Noah's wife.

The new musical is for audiences of all ages. The church is at 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. Audience members see thro...



