'Timing is Everything' teases the brain

When six actors come together onstage it is anybody’s guess what will happen. In the case of “All in the Timing,” the show is comprised of six scenes tied together through the pen of David Ives.

Ives’ is famous for his short narratives. “All in the Timing” is comprised of six of Ives’ original 14 vignettes which make up the current show at North Coast Repertory.

Ideal for a sophisticated audience, the quick-witted humor clips from one scenario to the next in less than 90 minutes.

The actors move seamlessly from one character to the next while keeping a straight face. The hum...