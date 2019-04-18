A special day for special names

The Cersis or redbud trees at the new park at Vine and Alvarado streets have names: Peggy Brown named the Ruby Hill variety, "Barbie;" Judy Justin named the Forest Pansy variety, "Varado," and at the far right, Jean Dooley named the Avondale variety, "Rosie." In the center are park designers Roger Boddaert and Jackie Heyneman.

FALLBROOK – It might be expected to plant a tree during California Arbor Week, but naming trees? The March 5 Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy Arbor Day Celebration event was capped off with "naming" three newly planted Cersis or Redbud trees. Some folks thought that giving them a name would insure people gave extra care and attention to the new flowering beauties.

Of those attending, some 35 people participated in the naming contest. The winners are Peggy Brown, who named the Ruby Hill tree "Barbie;" Judy Justin, who named the Forest Pansy tree, "Varado" and Jean Dooley who nam...