All Star Physical Therapy is a step above the rest in Fallbrook

William Atkins, owner and physical therapist at Fallbrook's All Star Physical Therapy, works with local Tricia Thompsonk, who injured her ankle in a car accident.

Born and raised in Fallbrook, William Atkins of All Star Physical Therapy has served the community for more than 30 years as a physical therapist, not to mention successfully growing his business to include 26 offices across Southern California.

The All Star Physical Therapy clinic in Fallbrook is located at 577 E. Elder St., Suite 1. With five therapists at the office, the clinic sees between 60 and 100 patients a day.

As a physical therapist and orthopedic certified specialist, Atkins has focused on treating musculoskeletal injuries and disorders since 1996. He also focuses on back pain, shoulder pain and knee disorders, and most recently, he helps people improve their balance and vestibular issues.

Atkins said he is passionate about the field of physical therapy and its role in living a healthy lifestyle. He also loves the community he serves, he said.

"I have spent my entire life here," Atkins said. "I'm committed to doing what's best for the Fallbrook community."

Atkins first became interested in therapy when his father, a great athlete and professional boxer, developed a neurological disorder and could no longer run the family's avocado ranch in Fallbrook. Atkins was a student athlete in junior high at the time. His family was the original owners of Atkins nursery. As a young man, Atkins thought he might like to become a biology or physical education teacher, or even a youth pastor.

It wasn't until college that he discovered physical therapy and decided to follow his dream.

Atkins earned his bachelor's degree in physical therapy in 1981 from California State University Long Beach. That same year, he began his career at Fallbrook Hospital. In 1984, he opened his own practice in the Temecula area.

In 1990, Atkins returned to Fallbrook and started the successful and well-known Rancho Physical Therapy, which he directed until 2013. Atkins went on to open All Star Physical Therapy in September 2013, which started out with only four clinics before growing to 26 locations.

Currently, there are 20 All Star locations. Six locations fall under the name Elite Physical Therapy, located throughout the greater Palm Springs area.

Atkins and his wife of 35 years, Lori, raised their three children in Fallbrook. Both sons, Andrew Atkins, 31, and Aaron Atkins, 28, were student athletes and are now physical therapists. They work at separate clinics in Temecula and Murrieta, respectively. Atkins' 19-year-old daughter, Lauren, is studying to become an attorney.

Football has always been Atkins' choice of sport. He grew up enjoying the workouts and trainings necessary to play on his high school football team. The active and healthy lifestyle he developed as a young man stuck with him throughout his career.

As a certified strength and conditioning specialist, Atkins served as strength coach for Fallbrook High School from 2005 to 2010. He also has enjoyed covering Fallbrook High School's football games since 1981. Atkins continues to screen injuries and assist with prevention at football games. He also conducts physicals for the high school's athletic department.

Open five days a week, All Star Physical Therapy in Fallbrook serves a large clientele of all ages, but Atkins said almost 50% of his patients are 65 and older.

The clinic focuses on the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions for knee, back and shoulder pain, as well as post surgical rehabilitation for hips and knees, ACL repairs and shoulder rotator cuff and labral repairs. They also focus on all kinds of sports injuries.

All Star accepts most health insurances, including Kaiser, HMO, private insurance, Medicare, workers' compensation and motor vehicle accidents.

Atkins works with many clients on balance, including Ruth Watto of Fallbrook, who practices standing on a foam mat.

"One of the things that people don't know, is our physical therapy office is now able to get direct access to patients," Atkins said. "People don't necessarily need a referral from their doctor, but they can be self-referred."

Atkins is joined at his Fallbrook clinic by two longtime friends and physical therapists. They are Carrie Loomie and Amanda Lucy; they have worked alongside Akins for more than 20 and 15 years, respectively.

"They are a big part of this business," Atkins said. His wife, he said, has also been supportive, handling marketing for the company.

"We are always looking to maximize the functional outcome of each person," Atkins said when asked about the philosophy behind his treatments. "People will have different potentials based on their prior level of function. Our goal is to get each person into their own independent program, so they are not wholly dependent on the physical therapist and are working to take care of themselves."