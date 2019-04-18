County reports 4 new flu deaths, cases down in San Diego

An additional four flu deaths were reported in the region last week; at the same time, however, the number of influenza cases went down significantly, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced April 11.

The ages of the four people who died ranged from 69 to 90 years of age and all had underlying medical conditions. The new deaths bring this season’s total to 59. In comparison, 333 flu fatalities had been reported at the same time last year.

The number of lab-confirmed cases dropped to 313 cases last week, from 556 cases the week before. To date, 8,764 flu cases have...