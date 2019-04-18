FPS group to hear about deep brain stimulation

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday April 26, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

The meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month, Anna Danilenko, clinical specialist with DBS Boston Scientific, will speak on “DBS – the newest technology and advancement.”

Many people with Parkinson’s disease explore the option of deep brain stimulation to treat their symptoms of Parkinson’s disease including tremors, rigidity...