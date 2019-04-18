'Keeping our Brains Healthy' is the topic at Regency Fallbrook support groups

FALLBROOK – Regency Fallbrook hosts monthly support group meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. as a source of information and resources for those families and caregivers who know or are caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

For many, the best source of support is through regular support group meetings. Not only is it an opportunity to understand they are not alone in the daily struggles of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, but they can build relationships and learn from others who understand what they are goin...