Working group to determine possible road treatment innovations

A working group to determine options to extend the life of San Diego County road pavement will continue.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, March 27, received a report from the Building Better Roads working group, accepted the findings and directed the working group to continue providing potential solutions.

“This working group was a great exercise in collaboration,” Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said. “This is truly something that looks to benefit the entire region long-term.”

The county’s Department of Public Works maintains nearly 2,000 miles of road in unincorporat...