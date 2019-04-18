Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center to host western style Hats in the Garden

Rachel Anne Ridge, guest speaker for Hats in the Garden, will talk about what she has learned from her adopted donkey.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center will host the fifth annual Hats in the Garden, a fun, fanciful tea and silent auction, May 4. Funds raised at the event will help furnish the new free primary care medical clinic opening soon at FPRC offering limited pregnancy services along with their traditional educational programming.

Last year 42 babies were born to moms in their programs and 450 educational classes were offered where over 2,676 free resources were provided such as diapers, formula, baby furniture, strollers, high chairs, etc.

The speaker at this year's Hats in the Garden is Rachel Anne Ridge, an artist, writer and donkey wrangler from Texas. Ridge will share how adopting a stray donkey named Flash has taught her about life, faith, second chances and rediscovering her purposes in the midst of everyday life.

Small Town Kitchen, new to Fallbrook, will cater the tea bringing a western flair to this year's Hats in the Garden. All hats are welcome and cowgirl hats and boots are encouraged.

The tea and auction will be hosted from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Cost is $25 per person with children 10 and under free. Reservations include lunch and an auction number. Tables seat eight and sponsorships and underwriting are available. Groups are welcome. Seating is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Auction donations are appreciated and will be accepted until April 26. Items already donated include (but are not limited to) original art and handwork from local artists and shops, enchanting gift baskets and gift certificates featuring tea, coffee, chocolate, wine, literature, beauty, cooking, family fun, photography, home décor, collector items, theater, holidays, health and of course hats!

Guests can shop ahead for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. To donate an auction item or to make a reservation, contact Carolyn Koole at (760) 728-4105 or email her at carolyn@fallbrookprc.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center.