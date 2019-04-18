Guests treated to USO dinner show
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 2:14pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale held their annual fundraiser March 30 in the activities center at SonRise Christian Fellowship. This year's theme was a World War II USO Canteen and Dinner Show and it was sold out.
Guests were treated to a delicious tri-tip dinner and lots of fun music from the 1940s, along with the Chorale members in period costume. A great time was had by all.
Their Spring Concert, "Broadway's Biggest Hits," will be held Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. in the main sanctuary at SonRise Christian Fellowship.
