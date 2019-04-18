Superintendent search down to semi-finalists

A search for a new superintendent to oversee the Fallbrook Union High School District is down to semi-finalists, according to board President Diane Summers.

A meeting will be held Saturday, April 27, on the high school campus for select community members and the FUHSD board to interview the final candidates.

Community members invited will come from a variety of backgrounds, Summers said. They will have a chance to ask the candidates questions along with the board.

Summers couldn’t say how many semi-finalists there are but said the search has been narrowed down from a pool of 26 candidate...