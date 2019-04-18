Jones and other Senate Republicans author measure condemning governor's hypocrisy on the death penalty

SACRAMENTO – Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee; Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama; Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Riverside County; Sen. Mike Morrell, R-Rancho Cucamonga and Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 38, which condemns Gov. Gavin Newsom for giving a blanket reprieve to all 737 inmates on death row.

“Gov. Newsom’s actions are hypocritical and unconstitutional,” Jones said. “He made multiple commitments during his campaign that he would enforce the death penalty if elected, yet now he flip-flops. The voters have reiterated their support for using the death penalty in cases of heinous crimes. If the governor disagrees, he ought to put it back on the ballot and let the voters decide.

“Whatever his newly expressed feelings about the death penalty, to abuse the voters and the reprieve process as he has, is not only wrong, but it also shows a disturbing lack of political courage,” he said.

View Jones’ “Are You Kidding Me?” video on death penalty at https://youtu.be/yqy7fpfwkiU.

