Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club U18s take second place in Nor Cal Invitational

With a couple of starters missing and two physical, hard-fought victories coming the day before, the Fallbrook Girls Rugby Club’s U18 team came up short against the South Bay Lady Spartans, 22-5, in the Championship Match of the Rugby Nor Cal Girls Invitational Sunday, April 14, in Livermore.

With that loss, the Warriors are now 2-1 on the season against the rival Spartans, and both teams are expected to contend for the Club National Championship next month in Utah.

The Warriors got the tournament started Saturday by shutting out Lamorinda Rugby 36-0 after getting off to a slow start.

Four hours later, they squared off with Sac-Pal Amazons, a team the Warriors last lost to at the 2016 National Championships in Washington.

This time around, it was the Warriors who raced out to an early lead and never looked back, shutting out the Amazons 25-0.

The Braves, FGRC’s middle school division or U-14s team, took home the sevens tournament title, defeating the Kahuku Red Raiders 24-10 after trailing early in the game 10-0.

The Braves went undefeated on the weekend.