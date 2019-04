Renee Reichle, captain of the Golf Club of California Fallbrook, left, accepts the Citrus Cup trophy from Pauma Valley CC captain Heidi Person. The two-day team event is held at each club, April 3 and 4 this year. A total of 48 ladies made up the teams and, after Pauma winning four years in a row, the Golf Club of California finally won the coveted trophy and bragging rights.