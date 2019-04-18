Petersen chosen as Valley League girls soccer player of the year

Nine members of Fallbrook High School’s girls soccer team were given all-league honors by the Valley League coaches including league player of the year Audrey Petersen.

“That was really exciting for me,” Petersen said. “That was something I had dreamed about getting. For me, it was really an honor when I found out that was me.”

Petersen was joined on the Valley League first team by Karina Bulli and Hannah Diverde. The second team included Jade Kennedy, Galilea Medina and Judith Urbina. Valerie Juarez, Delia Tapia and Nikel Villa were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“I think we’ve got the most spots out of the league,” Fallbrook coach Sergio Garcia said. “I felt like a couple of them deserved a spot on first or second.”

The Warriors won the league championship with a 7-1-2 record in Valley League competition. Fallbrook’s overall record of 10-7-4 includes a loss in the first round of the CIF Division II playoffs.

Petersen, Bulli and Diverde all made Fallbrook High School’s varsity as freshmen, and all three of those players received all-league honors during each of their four seasons with the Warriors. “Those three have been the core of the team,” Garcia said.

Ironically Petersen had never previously received first-team Valley League recognition. She had honorable mention designation both as a freshman and as a sophomore and was on last year’s all-league second team.

Although being the league’s player of the year was one of Petersen’s goals for the season, her primary goal was a league championship.

“We had always been so close to getting it,” she said.

In both 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 San Pasqual High School won the league championship and Fallbrook placed second. This year the Warriors obtained 1-0 and 4-2 victories over the Golden Eagles. During the first round of league play, Fallbrook won three games, lost a road match against Mission Vista High School and tied Valley Center. During the second half of league competition the Warriors won four games and tied Ramona High School.

“It was incredible and just a relief,” Petersen said of winning the league championship.

“That was definitely our goal for this year, and I’m proud to say that we did that,” Petersen said. “We’re all proud to say that we were able to claim that.”

Petersen played coed soccer before being a participant in an organized soccer league. She had eight years of club experience with the Oceanside High School Breakers.

Petersen attended Bonsall Elementary School and then spent three years at Sullivan Middle School. She was on the Wildcats’ soccer team for all three of her middle school years.

“That was really fun,” she said.

During her freshman soccer season, Petersen was an outside defender. She was moved to the midfield position for her sophomore season and played mostly center midfield with some outside midfield activity as a sophomore and junior.

Garcia placed Petersen at the sweeper position to make up for the loss of the two all-league defenders who graduated in 2018.

“I knew this was kind of my shoes to fill,” Petersen said. “That was kind of my role to take on the team. I really enjoyed playing defense and being able to help my team.”

“We knew she was strong defensively. We knew she was fast,” Garcia said. “She just excelled in the position.”

The Warriors had seven shutouts during league play and nine shutouts overall.

“That was really awesome,” Petersen said.

“I think she was the major factor for us,” Garcia said of Petersen’s role in the shutouts.

“I'm thankful for the players and coaches I got to be with all four years,” Petersen said. “I’m sad to see it all come to an end, but I’m thankful for an amazing experience.”

“She definitely will be missed and tough shoes to fill,” Garcia said.

Petersen will make her college choice based on academics rather than soccer but will play on a club team if she is unable to participate in National Collegiate Athletic Association or National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics competition.

“I’m definitely going to still play in college,” she said. “I love soccer. I love the sport.”

Bulli was a center midfielder this season.

“Karina is small but mighty, a player that anybody who loves soccer would enjoy watching her play. She’s very versatile in the field that she can pretty much play any position,” Garcia said.

During the 2015-2016 season, Bulli played as a back, a midfielder and a forward and was a Valley League second-team selection as a freshman. Bulli was also on the all-league second team as a sophomore and played both midfield and forward during the 2016-2017 season. Bulli was both a midfielder and a forward as a junior, when she was on the Valley League first team for 2017-2018.

“She’s not one to back down on any 50-50 ball and nine times out of 10 come out with it,” Garcia said of Bulli.

Bulli also received consideration for league player of the year honors.

“This year Audrey had the edge,” Garcia said.

Diverde split 2015-2016 between the forward, midfielder and defender positions and was an honorable mention all-league selection. This season’s first-team Valley League designation is the third for Diverde, who was recognized at that level when she was a midfielder as a sophomore and when she played both midfielder and forward during her junior year.

“A type of player that I like to call a game changer,” Garcia said of Diverde. “Her shots are incredible, I think one of the best in the league. She can score and has scored from 40 yards out. A very aggressive and motivated player.”

Kennedy and Urbina were on last year’s honorable mention list and thus repeated their all-league status. Kennedy played the left midfielder position this year and is a sophomore. Urbina, who is also a sophomore, was Fallbrook’s primary right defender for 2018-2019.

Medina, who earned all-league designation for the first time, is a senior. She was a center midfielder for this season’s Warriors.

Villa was an all-league honorable mention selection last year as well as for this season. She was a defender on the 2017-2018 team and was placed in a center midfielder role for 2018-2019. Villa is a senior.

Juarez and Tapia are first-time recipients of all-league honors. They are both sophomores. Juarez was Fallbrook’s goalkeeper, and Tapia played stopper.